29,152 Shares in Helpport AI Limited (NASDAQ:HPAI) Purchased by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Helpport AI Limited (NASDAQ:HPAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Separately, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helpport AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helpport AI Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ HPAI opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27. Helpport AI Limited has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

About Helpport AI

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Tristar Acquisition I Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

