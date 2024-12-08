356 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Urban Financial Advisory Corp

Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $307,756,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,875,000 after purchasing an additional 939,520 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,622,000 after purchasing an additional 237,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,294,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $283.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $219.38 and a one year high of $285.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

