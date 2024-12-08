5,607 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,982,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $22,744,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1,231.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 19,183 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $1,769,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $136.92 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.94.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $68,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,414 shares in the company, valued at $25,218,158.14. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 537,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,448,640. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,465 shares of company stock valued at $96,015,340. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

