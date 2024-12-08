6,868 Shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 39,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $3.46 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOS. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

