72,000 Shares in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL) Bought by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 1.01% of Integrated Wellness Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 325,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 20.7% during the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 35,204.3% during the third quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 140,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 140,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73.

In related news, major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,185 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,887.45. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

