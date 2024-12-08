748 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 748 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. The trade was a 9.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,748,652 shares of company stock worth $2,092,997,196 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $123.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.08. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

