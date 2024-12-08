787 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Purchased by Legacy Investment Solutions LLC

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after buying an additional 281,038 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 371.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPMO stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average of $89.34. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $61.10 and a twelve month high of $98.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

