80,102 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Purchased by World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 543.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AJG opened at $296.71 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $218.63 and a 1 year high of $316.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.90. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total value of $1,992,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,625,146.84. This represents a 8.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total transaction of $2,103,020.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,685.40. This represents a 17.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $6,892,280. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $254.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

