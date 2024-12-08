9,330 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSCO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,757,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after buying an additional 1,636,602 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,834,000 after purchasing an additional 258,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,608,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,338,000 after acquiring an additional 76,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $40,861,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.19.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

