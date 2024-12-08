AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315,426 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.09% of AbbVie worth $309,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.7% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 146,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 145,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 26.4% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $231.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $176.19 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.20 and a twelve month high of $207.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 227.78%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.