Adrienne Parker Purchases 15,000 Shares of Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR – Get Free Report) insider Adrienne Parker purchased 15,000 shares of Liontown Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.67 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$10,110.00 ($6,480.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

