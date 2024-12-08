Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 123.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 642.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

WMS opened at $129.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day moving average is $154.70. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $122.61 and a one year high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.23). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

