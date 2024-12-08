Aevo Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Aevo token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aevo has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. Aevo has a total market capitalization of $512.08 million and $128.56 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99,687.12 or 0.99680704 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99,507.54 or 0.99501136 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 899,815,475.0865246 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.5962001 USD and is down -6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $145,077,680.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

