Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$23.62 and last traded at C$6.63, with a volume of 1106624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AQN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Huskilson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,252.50. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Further Reading

