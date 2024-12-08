Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Altus Power from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPS

Altus Power Trading Up 4.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $643.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.04. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altus Power by 427.6% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 549,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Altus Power by 37.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,974,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 807,071 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Altus Power by 78.8% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 437,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 192,687 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Altus Power by 112.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,411,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 745,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the second quarter valued at $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.