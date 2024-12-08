ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.80. 463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

ANA Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

