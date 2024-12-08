Anson Funds Management LP Acquires 249,770 Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX)

Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) by 359.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,770 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned 1.93% of Bluejay Diagnostics worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

Bluejay Diagnostics Price Performance

Bluejay Diagnostics stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $1,564.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33.

Bluejay Diagnostics Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.