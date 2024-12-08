Anson Funds Management LP Makes New $507,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 765.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673,617 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Realty Income by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3,150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,760,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,266 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Realty Income by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

View Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of O stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.96%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.