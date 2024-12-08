Anson Funds Management LP Sells 1,343,984 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Anson Funds Management LP lowered its position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343,984 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned 0.51% of Vivid Seats worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Vivid Seats Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $702.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEAT shares. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEAT

About Vivid Seats

(Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.