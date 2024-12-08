Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) CEO Sells $698,700.00 in Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $698,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,324,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,694,604.46. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Thomas Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $888,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $2,249,200.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ APGE opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APGE has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apogee Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APGE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,814,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,451 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,338,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,857,000 after purchasing an additional 45,241 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 836,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,908,000 after purchasing an additional 244,190 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,401,000 after purchasing an additional 82,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.