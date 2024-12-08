Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Shares of APTO opened at $0.19 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 401,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 167,282 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 2.22% of Aptose Biosciences worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.