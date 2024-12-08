Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $108.75 and last traded at $108.45. Approximately 1,797,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,855,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $100.00 to $106.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $96.25 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

The firm has a market cap of $136.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average of $90.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,666.90. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 6,340 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $625,013.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,391.76. This represents a 95.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,676 shares of company stock worth $28,280,199 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

