ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.06 and traded as high as $42.29. ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF shares last traded at $42.29, with a volume of 1,190 shares traded.

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00.

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (ARKY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through a dynamic portfolio comprised of USD-settled Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures contracts.

