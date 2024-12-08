ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5,773.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,589,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,287 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,414,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,315 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,048.3% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 275,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 251,918 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after acquiring an additional 193,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,588.1% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 123,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 115,964 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

