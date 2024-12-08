Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Trading Down 7.3% – Time to Sell?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 882,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 469,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Ascot Resources Trading Down 7.3 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ascot Resources
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.