ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Trimmed by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in ASML were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.83.

ASML Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $708.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $645.45 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $721.01 and its 200-day moving average is $857.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

