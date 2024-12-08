Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Assurant by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 67,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Assurant by 198.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 5.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $627,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,240.44. This trade represents a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Down 0.5 %

AIZ stock opened at $224.22 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $160.12 and a one year high of $230.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.48. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.50.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

