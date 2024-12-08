Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 35.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Avnet by 20.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 38.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AVT opened at $54.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.