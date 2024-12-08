B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (RILYZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RILYZ stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

