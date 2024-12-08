Baby Doge Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $648.69 million and $1.07 billion worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 69% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,638,093,424,611,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,638,102,533,984,557.02880827 with 160,756,211,380,380,253.56003068 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 65.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $1,419,798,705.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

