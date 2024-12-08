BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,237 ($15.77) and last traded at GBX 1,247 ($15.89). 3,724,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,260.50 ($16.07).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.33) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,438 ($18.33).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,298.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,310.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,049.17, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 152,999 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($16.95), for a total value of £2,034,886.70 ($2,593,533.90). Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

