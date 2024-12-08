Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOH. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.2 %

BOH stock opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 84.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $97,925.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,327.59. This trade represents a 8.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,508.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

