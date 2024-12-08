Beldex Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.16 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $543.18 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0786 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.77 or 0.03990177 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00052433 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00018280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,929,857,481 coins and its circulating supply is 6,911,837,481 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

