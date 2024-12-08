Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 1,707 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Encompass Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 53.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $102.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.85 and a 200 day moving average of $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.15 and a 12 month high of $104.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

