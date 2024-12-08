Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,808 Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $60.21 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.49. The company has a market cap of $972.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

