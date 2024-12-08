Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys New Position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,294,000. Northwestern University purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,289,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth $2,301,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TEM. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.54.

Tempus AI Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

