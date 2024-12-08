Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.04. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

