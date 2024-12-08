Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

