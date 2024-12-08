Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,218 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0859 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.