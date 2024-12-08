Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,287.76. The trade was a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.8 %

RCL opened at $258.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.10 and a 1-year high of $258.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

