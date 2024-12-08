Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $157.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.58 and a 200-day moving average of $200.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of -0.08. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.62 and a 1-year high of $268.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.13.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

