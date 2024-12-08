Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12,400% from the average daily volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95.
Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter. Bioqual had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.
Bioqual Company Profile
Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.
