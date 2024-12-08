Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Buys 146 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Target comprises 2.0% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $132.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.39 and its 200 day moving average is $147.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Target’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

