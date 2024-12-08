Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:BHFAM)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

BHFAM opened at $17.25 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $18.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

