Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Acquired by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 92,344 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,826,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,144,000 after acquiring an additional 799,744 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 31.9% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 5,116,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 59.06% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $784.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKD shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lee S. Wielansky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $56,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,966.84. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading

