Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.6912 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

