Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.6912 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CM
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.