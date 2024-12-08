Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,129,635 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 248% from the previous session’s volume of 324,148 shares.The stock last traded at $22.95 and had previously closed at $22.90.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 37.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 141.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

