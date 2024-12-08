Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 292 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 965.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $159.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.53. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.08 and a 52 week high of $183.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

