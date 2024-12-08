Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Federal Signal by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

FSS opened at $97.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.18. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

