Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.25.

Insider Transactions at Casey's General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,810.92. The trade was a 11.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Trading Up 0.5 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $422.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.56 and a 52-week high of $435.60.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

